Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires 2,029 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 22,544.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $133.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.33. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

