Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires 3,514 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 19,522.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 189,484 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 747,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,898,000 after acquiring an additional 119,974 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,522,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $271,692,000 after acquiring an additional 598,902 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 58,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.79. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $85.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

