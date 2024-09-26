ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Garmin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 17.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock opened at $173.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $184.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

