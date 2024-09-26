ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $280.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.37. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $290.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.96.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

