ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

Cummins Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CMI opened at $317.56 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $328.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.29%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

