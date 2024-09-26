Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Given New $40.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KDP. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.47. 984,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,691,107. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

