Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 1.09% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SF. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE SF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.99. 72,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,267. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $94.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business's revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 388.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

