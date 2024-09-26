monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $320.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.84.

NASDAQ MNDY traded down $6.29 on Thursday, reaching $274.41. The stock had a trading volume of 170,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,096. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 722.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $285.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.33.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $28,747,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in monday.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in monday.com by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in monday.com by 19.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

