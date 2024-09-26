Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $36.25

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $36.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EPRT. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,592 shares of company stock worth $1,863,808. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

