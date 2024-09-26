Bank of America Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $630.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $563.00 to $630.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

META has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.92.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

View Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $566.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,138,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,610,466. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.54. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $279.40 and a one year high of $577.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.93, for a total transaction of $5,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,314,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.93, for a total value of $5,699,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,314,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $8,600,861.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,690,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,060 shares of company stock worth $188,031,963 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.