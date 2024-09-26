Bank of America Increases ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target to $270.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.25.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.97. 207,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.62. ResMed has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $255.18. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,108.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,931 shares of company stock valued at $22,644,807. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,022,000 after buying an additional 1,959,642 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 3,599.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after acquiring an additional 485,540 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,285,000. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in shares of ResMed by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 551,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,938,000 after purchasing an additional 366,901 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $42,036,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

