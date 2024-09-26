DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Insider Bruce Marsh Purchases 30,000 Shares

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Marsh bought 30,000 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($49,812.53).

DFS Furniture Price Performance

DFS stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 121 ($1.62). The stock had a trading volume of 119,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,354. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.47. The company has a market cap of £283.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,518.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. DFS Furniture plc has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.80 ($1.81).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

