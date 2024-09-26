Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Insider Sells 2,088 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $47,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,974.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shivani Stumpf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Shivani Stumpf sold 1,296 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $29,509.92.

PowerSchool Price Performance

NYSE:PWSC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.81. 553,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,744. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.05. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $191.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PowerSchool by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,001,000 after buying an additional 207,237 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in PowerSchool by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 207,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PowerSchool by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after buying an additional 62,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.02.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

