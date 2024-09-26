Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 109.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 57,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $82,815.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $82,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $29,365.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,157.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $202,318. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CWT opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

