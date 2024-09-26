Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,053,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $779,372,000 after buying an additional 460,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,837,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,857,000 after acquiring an additional 171,960 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 56.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,387,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,200 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,173,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,496,000 after acquiring an additional 784,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,062,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,376,000 after purchasing an additional 433,212 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $41.58.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.