Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,202 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 115,450.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $715,712.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.48 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

