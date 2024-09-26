Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 10,411 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NMI were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 24,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in NMI in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 92.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMIH. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

