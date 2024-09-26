Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Hub Group worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Hub Group by 81.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hub Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Hub Group stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.19.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

