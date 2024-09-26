Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.90 Million Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $422.01 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.84 and a fifty-two week high of $444.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.32.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.86). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total value of $35,323.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total value of $35,323.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,930 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Further Reading

