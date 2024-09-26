Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 28,448 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,448 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE ABR opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $16.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 37.31 and a current ratio of 37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.05.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.83%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

