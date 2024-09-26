Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,725 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1,596.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 52.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 253.75 and a beta of 0.87. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LXP. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

