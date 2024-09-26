American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American States Water were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 44,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $40,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Price Performance

NYSE AWR opened at $82.05 on Thursday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). American States Water had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

