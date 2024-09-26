Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Genworth Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,532,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,186,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.