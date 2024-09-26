Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,978 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 203,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 101,081 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,324 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 63,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 44,796 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

