EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 988 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,534,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,253,000 after buying an additional 25,964 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,261,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,868,000 after acquiring an additional 59,601 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 859,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 549,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,284,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 485,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,085,000 after buying an additional 159,475 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $124.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.39. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $125.64.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

