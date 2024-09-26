EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 724 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $808,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 143,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,208,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,515,000 after acquiring an additional 163,477 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,223,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73,013 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. UBS Group decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

