EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,083 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 46.4% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 262,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 243,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 221,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of ASX opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASE Technology



ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

