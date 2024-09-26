EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 550 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,553,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,061,000 after buying an additional 2,971,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,718,000 after acquiring an additional 864,951 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 361.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 492,881 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,410,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 376,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 434.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 434,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 353,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.