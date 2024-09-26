Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Gartner by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,636,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $511.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $486.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $517.48.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

