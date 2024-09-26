EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in Equinix by 3.2% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $890.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $823.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $791.43. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

