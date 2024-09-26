EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 48,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $479,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

OSI Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $144.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.04 and a 52-week high of $158.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.16.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

