Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $329.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.94.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $259.74 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.72.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

