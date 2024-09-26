EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 552,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,349,000 after purchasing an additional 255,828 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,162,000 after buying an additional 306,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Logitech International by 76.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 48,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 21,106 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI stock opened at $85.74 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.83.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.3687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on LOGI

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.