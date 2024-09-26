EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHYG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SHYG stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $43.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

