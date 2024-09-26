EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $181,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,401,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,802,000 after purchasing an additional 937,149 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,781,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,884,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,201,000 after buying an additional 673,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,519,000 after buying an additional 547,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in nVent Electric by 2,475.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 558,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after acquiring an additional 537,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $86.57.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,572.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.