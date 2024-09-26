EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 560.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Celestica by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 52.8% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $50.76 on Thursday. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Celestica Company Profile



Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

