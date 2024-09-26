Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 52.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246,432 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $28,322,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 851.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,765,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after buying an additional 3,369,124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $9,924,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 2,274,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,376,000 after buying an additional 874,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AQN shares. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.80%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

