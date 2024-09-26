Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,909 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,957.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,343 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

