EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 272 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 65,250.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $159.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.26. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $162.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $30,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,582.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,818,759 in the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

