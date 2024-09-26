EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,471,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $210,911,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after buying an additional 548,563 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,808,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after buying an additional 471,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $346.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $353.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.27.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

