EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 696.0% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 262.6% during the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 57,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $145,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $90,774.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 208,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,585,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 552,389 shares of company stock valued at $75,745,682. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $130.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.