EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after buying an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,498,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,897,000 after acquiring an additional 225,197 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,600,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,364,000 after purchasing an additional 556,295 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,134,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,424 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $59.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BMY. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

