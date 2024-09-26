Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.53% of Inspired Entertainment worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 247,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie cut their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSE opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

