Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 172.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Get Our Latest Report on PPC

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.82. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.