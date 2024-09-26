iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TIP opened at $110.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

