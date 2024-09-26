EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,133 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $94.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average of $82.74. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

