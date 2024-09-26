EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 781.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCTD. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period.

Shares of LCTD stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $305.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

