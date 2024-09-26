EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $46,454,828 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TDG opened at $1,424.06 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,433.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,300.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1,280.03. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDG

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.