EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

CDL opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.2557 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

