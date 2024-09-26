EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $64,735,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,467,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $981,000.

Insider Activity

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $88,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $88,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $327,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,549.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $139.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.20 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

